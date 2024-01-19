Beck Bode LLC Invests $570,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.5 %

F opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.