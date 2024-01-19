Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

