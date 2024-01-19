Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.72.

ABX opened at C$20.95 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$19.04 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.3675264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09. In other news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

