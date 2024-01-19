Barclays Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $43,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.