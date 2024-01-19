Barclays Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $35.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

