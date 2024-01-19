Barclays Boosts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.84.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 48,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

