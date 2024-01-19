Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $66.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.87.

KO opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

