Barbara Smith Sells 142,806 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

