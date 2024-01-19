Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hess by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Hess Trading Down 0.7 %

HES stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

