Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $2.63 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth $97,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $72,680,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 283.21 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.