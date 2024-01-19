Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Corteva by 283.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.3 %

Corteva stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

