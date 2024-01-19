Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

