Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $577,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.08. The stock had a trading volume of 610,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.43 and a 200 day moving average of $193.26. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

