Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for about 1.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. owned 0.13% of Neogen worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 930,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 283.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

