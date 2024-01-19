Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 6.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

