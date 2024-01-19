Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 6.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,340. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

