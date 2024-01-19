Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $49.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,578.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,224. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,289.69 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,344.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,114.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

