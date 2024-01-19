Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 84.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 2,338,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,196. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

