Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.24. 537,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.