Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 1,291,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,935. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

