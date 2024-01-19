Bank of America Upgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,915,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

