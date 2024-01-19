Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $33.90 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

