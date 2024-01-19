Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $620.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 616.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 123,419 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 454,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

