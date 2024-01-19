Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,269. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.44. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,079 shares of company stock worth $309,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

