Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBVA

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.