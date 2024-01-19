B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
