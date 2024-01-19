Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.2 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 119,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,013. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.34 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.9% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 474,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 223,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

