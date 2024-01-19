Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $371.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $374.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

