Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $516.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

