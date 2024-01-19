Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,754 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.20 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.