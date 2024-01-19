Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

