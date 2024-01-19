Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

