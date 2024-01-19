Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Herc by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

