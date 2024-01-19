Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,625.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,555.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

