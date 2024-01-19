Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.30 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

