Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.