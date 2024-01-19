Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,661.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,567.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,370.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,040.47 and a 12-month high of $1,685.71.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

