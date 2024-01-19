Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.78. 458,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,227,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,782,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 363,996 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

