Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $241.18 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $245.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.