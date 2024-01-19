AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 325,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 146.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $11.66 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

