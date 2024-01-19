Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $239.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.96. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $249.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,089,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,089,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,618,055.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,329 shares of company stock worth $63,415,918 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

