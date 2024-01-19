ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.490-2.590 EPS.

Shares of ATI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.39. 238,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,498. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. ATI has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ATI by 45.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ATI by 27.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ATI by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 10.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

