ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.490-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.570-0.670 EPS.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. ATI has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

