AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AZN opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

