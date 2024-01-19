Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 172,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 229,469 shares.The stock last traded at $78.47 and had previously closed at $77.71.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. Insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

