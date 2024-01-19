Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,393 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 0.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.27. 594,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.