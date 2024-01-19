Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 210 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 98.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,931. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.37, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

