Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 145 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

ODFL stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $382.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.