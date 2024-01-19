Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. 2,146,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,849. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $170.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.