Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,783. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

